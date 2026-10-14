Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said on October 14 that there are no plans to amend the country’s Constitution. At the same time, he stressed that only Egyptians would decide the fate of any such initiatives. As The National reports, the statement was made during a televised meeting with government members and army officers.

Calls to remain after 2030

El-Sisi’s comment came amid public calls from some of his supporters for him to remain in office after his final presidential term ends in 2030. According to the outlet, such calls came from politicians loyal to him and government-linked social media accounts.

El-Sisi has been in power since 2014. If his current term ends in 2030, he will have led the country for 16 years. His statement was the first public comment on possible new amendments to the Constitution.

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Constitutional amendments of 2019

Egypt’s Constitution was adopted in a nationwide referendum in 2014, three years after Hosni Mubarak was overthrown as a result of a popular uprising. Before the amendments, it provided for no more than two presidential terms of four years each.

The changes approved in a 2019 referendum retained the two-term limit but extended each term to six years. They also established that the first of el-Sisi’s two terms began in 2018, rather than in 2014, when he was first elected president. In the 2023 election, he won with 89.6% of the vote.

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