Shipwreck up to 4,700 years old found near Turkey — Euronews

Near Kekova Island in Antalya, southern Turkey, archaeologists have discovered a shipwreck that they describe as the world’s oldest. Its age is estimated at 4,400–4,700 years, Euronews reports.

Dating by ceramics

Researchers determined the approximate age of the find based on the characteristic shape and decoration of the ceramics. The vessel’s wooden structure has not survived, so ceramic items found at the wreck site were used for dating.

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Vessels and stone anchors

More than 30 ceramic vessels for storing supplies and three stone anchors remained on the seabed at a depth of about 30 metres. The items were scattered across the Mediterranean seabed near Kekova Island.

Conservation of artifacts

The discovered artifacts are currently undergoing conservation. According to Euronews’ additional description, the vessel was transporting ceramic vessels and stone anchors across the Mediterranean Sea.

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