US President Donald Trump said in an interview with Newsmax that he considers Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky a more difficult negotiating partner than the head of Russia, the aggressor state, Vladimir Putin. As Interia reports, Trump also said that, in his view, Zelensky is not a good negotiating partner for the United States.

Statements on ending the war

Trump reiterated his view that there will be no agreement to end the war while Zelensky remains in power. According to him, the Ukrainian leader says he wants to reach a deal, but the US president believes that he does not actually seek one.

Answering a question about whether the war would end before the end of his term, Trump said this should happen soon. He also suggested that both sides want the war to end and again suggested that elections should be held in Ukraine.

Criticism of strikes on oil refineries

Separately, Trump criticized Ukraine's resumption of attacks on Russian oil refineries. According to him, such strikes cause global oil prices to rise, and Ukraine could choose other targets.

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Zelensky earlier told the Financial Times about the resumption of such attacks. According to Interia, he explained this by problems with receiving intelligence data from the United States and disruptions to Starlink during massive Russian shelling.

Weapons production and nuclear arsenals

Trump also said that the United States is increasing production of Patriot systems and Tomahawk missiles. According to him, after building up substantial stockpiles, Washington will allow allies to purchase these weapons.

In addition, the US president reported on negotiations between the US administration and Russia, the aggressor state, as well as China, on reducing nuclear arsenals. Trump expressed hope that the three countries would be able to limit their nuclear weapons stockpiles.

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