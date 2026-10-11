Brown leads Husted in Ohio Senate race — ABC News Australia

In Ohio, a New York Times/Siena poll found Democrat Sherrod Brown leading Republican Jon Husted, 49% to 46%. The state, which has been a Republican Party stronghold in recent years, has become one of several Republican states where Democrats have gained chances of success ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, ABC News Australia reports.

Ohio becomes competitive again

The midterm elections will determine the composition of the US Congress for the second half of Donald Trump’s presidential term. To gain control of the Senate, Democrats need to win four seats currently held by Republicans while retaining their own seats.

According to the outlet, Democrats also have a chance to take a Senate seat in North Carolina, while the election in Maine is considered unpredictable. In addition to Ohio, polling showed strong Democratic positions in Texas, Alaska, Iowa and Kansas.

Cook Political Report founder Charlie Cook previously told ABC America that Democrats taking control of the House of Representatives is effectively a settled matter. He assessed the party’s chances of winning a Senate majority as quite realistic.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Voters speak about prices and tariffs

Residents of Chillicothe in rural Ohio who spoke with ABC News Australia named the high cost of living and fuel prices among their main concerns. Pastor and auctioneer Daniel DeGarmo, who voted for Trump in 2016 and 2024, said he was dissatisfied this time with the administration’s immigration policy and the lack of a reduction in the cost of living. He has not yet decided whether he will vote and is considering supporting an independent candidate.

Landscaping company owner Chad Beatty said fuel costs are significantly hurting his business. Hairdresser Lacey Powell, who supported Trump in 2024 because she expected help for small businesses, said she had not seen the promised relief from tariffs as a taxpayer and consumer.

Boston University political science professor David Hopkins believes the current campaign is increasingly becoming an assessment of Trump rather than support for the Democratic Party. According to him, Republican candidates find it difficult to simultaneously support the president’s policies and distance themselves from him.

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