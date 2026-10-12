The United Kingdom has imposed sanctions on two Iranian citizens whom the government links to Iranian plans for attacks in the country, including on military air bases. Prime Minister Andy Burnham told the House of Commons that incidents at RAF Fairford base in Gloucestershire were likely coordinated from Iran and almost certainly directed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), The National reports.

Who was added to the sanctions list

Rouhollah Bazghandi, whom British authorities describe as the head of IRGC counterintelligence operations, was sanctioned. His assets will be frozen, and he will be banned from entering the United Kingdom and from running companies in the country. The government believes he was directly involved in threats, planning or carrying out attacks in Britain or against its allies.

Sanctions were also imposed on Shahram Ali Reza Tamarzadeh Jaki, who was described as one of the organizers of the Zindashti criminal network. According to British authorities, he was involved in several plots against Iranian dissidents and supported planned attacks.

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Investigation into the Fairford incident

Seven men were detained and later released in the case of the alleged attack on Fairford base. Police said petrol was found in vans near the base, but no usable explosive substances were discovered there. Investigators also considered the possibility of a foreign state's involvement.

According to the publication, following the incident, the United States decided to withdraw B-1 bombers from the base. Reports differed on the reasons for this decision: they referred either to intelligence about a possible drone strike or to a precautionary measure.

Britain's Foreign Office said it had identified more than 20 credible Iran-backed threats of murder or kidnapping in the country in 2025. The Iranian ambassador was summoned to the foreign ministry, while Tehran's state news agency called the British accusations unfounded.

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