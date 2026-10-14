From January to September 2026, India’s trade deficit with China amounted to $105.93 billion. According to The Hindu, bilateral trade turnover during this period rose by 25.4% to $144.45 billion.

Imports from China

India’s imports from China increased by 23.3% from January to September, reaching $125.19 billion. India’s exports to China grew by 40.7% to $19.26 billion, although they rose from a substantially lower base. Over three quarters, export volume had already reached the level of the whole of 2025.

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Record figure in 2025

The data were released by China’s General Administration of Customs. In 2025, India’s trade deficit with China rose to a record $116.12 billion. According to the newspaper’s estimate, the current figure may exceed last year’s level.

Among the main goods India supplied to China this year were seafood, ligroin and printed circuit boards. The newspaper notes that until recently, India had purchased printed circuit boards from China in large volumes. The trade imbalance was also discussed by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit last month.

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