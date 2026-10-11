Some Republicans in the U.S. Congress have criticized an agreement by President Donald Trump’s administration that would allow Russia — an aggressor state — to supply up to 300,000 tonnes of diesel fuel to the United States and the global market. As The Hill reports, the arrangement is being discussed amid a global fuel shortage and concerns over rising energy costs.

Criticism of the agreement

Senator John Kennedy said that he supports the president’s efforts to lower diesel prices but does not support importing fuel from Russia. “I do not support his decision to import it from Putin. Vladimir Putin is a butcher. He is a butcher to his own people and to the good people of Ukraine,” Kennedy said.

Former House of Representatives member Mike Rogers also spoke out against importing diesel from Russia. According to him, he called for a temporary export ban to ease the situation for farmers during the harvest period.

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Legislative initiative

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick introduced the bipartisan Ronald Reagan Peace Through Strength Act, which he said is intended to prevent Trump from lifting sanctions. Congressman Don Bacon has already joined the initiative as a co-sponsor, while the source does not specify who the Democratic Party co-sponsor is.

Fitzpatrick also stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has overwhelming support from the U.S. Congress, Americans, and Ukrainians. Former House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul expressed concern that lifting sanctions on Russian oil could finance the Kremlin’s war machine.

Senator Lisa Murkowski urged Trump to use the available sanctions authorities against Russia rather than allowing it to export diesel, earn revenue, and continue its war against Ukraine.

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