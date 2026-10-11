US President Donald Trump said during an election rally in Tennessee that Iran may step up its actions ahead of the US congressional midterm elections on November 3. According to him, Tehran may believe this would harm the United States, Anadolu Agency reports.

Statements on the confrontation with Iran

Trump also said that Washington could quickly end the confrontation with Iran. He claimed that he had shown restraint toward Tehran despite, according to him, the destruction of the Iranian fleet.

The US president also claimed that 159 Iranian vessels had been sunk since the end of February. Earlier, he said that the war with Iran could end shortly after the November 3 elections. Trump is not running in the elections, but is campaigning in support of Republicans seeking to retain control of one or both chambers of Congress.

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The Strait of Hormuz and the framework agreement

Separately, Trump suggested the possibility of renaming the Strait of Hormuz the Trump Strait. The report notes that the United States and Israel launched a war against Iran on February 28, after which Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes in the region. This effectively halted commercial oil traffic through the strategic waterway and caused global energy prices to rise.

In June, the United States and Iran signed a framework agreement following mediation efforts by Pakistan and Qatar to end hostilities and begin negotiations. Its implementation later stalled due to disagreements, including over security and navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

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