The US Army has allocated $43 million to defense company Kaizen Laboratories to develop application software for handling highly sensitive military materials. Defense News reports.

$49 million agreement

The IDIQ-type contract, estimated at $49 million, concerns mission and enterprise applications, personnel workflows, accounting and reporting that support US Army accounting systems. The framework agreement allows the army to order various software products now and in the future. According to the source, the contract amount may increase depending on demand.

Kaizen Labs co-founder and CEO Nikhil Reddy said that the army is changing its approach to software procurement because missions cannot wait years for custom implementation. According to him, the agreement is intended to give army organizations more direct access to applications needed for critical operations.

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Areas of application

The remaining $6 million under the contract, Reddy said, may be directed toward software for combat readiness, personnel, facilities, logistics or operations management. As an example, he cited a US Department of Defense web portal through which service members can book accommodation for events. Such platforms contain components for working with data and schedules and may include digital services connected to other systems.

In August, Kaizen also created an online marketplace for counter-drone systems for verified US Department of Defense buyers. The company developed the platform jointly with Joint Interagency Task Force 401, which works on cooperation between government agencies and companies developing counter-drone technologies.

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