Ethiopia has told the UN Security Council that it has no choice but to defend itself against Eritrea. Addis Ababa accuses the neighboring country of invading Ethiopian territory and deploying troops deep into the conflict-hit Tigray region, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ethiopian Foreign Ministry statement

In a letter dated October 8, Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos accused Eritrea of repeated military incursions and demanded the immediate withdrawal of its forces from the country.

According to him, Eritrea has intensified military activity along the border, including deploying mechanized army units to Tigray. The minister said this posed a direct threat to Ethiopia's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Addis Ababa called on the UN Security Council to respond to the escalation, warning of risks to regional peace and security.

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Eritrea's position and fighting in Tigray

Eritrea rejected Ethiopia's accusations, calling them a pretext for launching military action against its territory.

The statements came amid renewed fighting in Tigray, where Ethiopia's federal forces are battling armed groups linked to the Tigray People's Liberation Front. There were also reports that Ethiopian military drones attacked vehicles near the city of Adigrat that were allegedly transporting Eritrean servicemen. These reports and information about possible casualties have not been independently confirmed.

Ethiopia and Eritrea were allies during the 2020–2022 war in Tigray, but their relations subsequently deteriorated sharply. Tensions have also intensified over Ethiopia's desire to gain access to the Red Sea, including to the Eritrean port of Assab, which Asmara considers part of its sovereign territory.

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