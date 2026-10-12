In Poland, experts from the Internal Security Agency (ABW), as part of an investigation, concluded that the Pegasus system made it possible to obtain a wide range of data from mobile devices without the knowledge or consent of their users. This was reported by Interia, citing a statement from the National Prosecutor’s Office.

ABW experts’ findings

Expert assessments of Pegasus’s functionality and security were prepared as part of proceedings conducted by Investigation Team No. 3 of the National Prosecutor’s Office. According to the prosecutor’s office, specialists also found that Poland’s Central Anti-Corruption Bureau (CBA) did not have full control over the system’s operation.

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Manufacturer’s access to infrastructure

The National Prosecutor’s Office stated that the software manufacturer may have had access to the infrastructure where operational surveillance materials were processed and stored. In addition, the data transmitted by the system left Poland’s territory. The prosecutor’s office also stated that certain elements of Pegasus were under the exclusive control of the manufacturer.

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