The US Army will hold its first-ever competition among manufacturers early next year to test the resilience of military production capacity, identify supply chain vulnerabilities and assess the ability of American companies to provide the army with equipment on a large scale. Acting US Secretary of the Army Adam Telle said this at an event in Washington, Anadolu Agency reports.

Competitive test

Telle presented the initiative at the opening ceremony of the Association of the United States Army’s National Convention in Washington. He described the event as a competitive test for the army’s organic industrial base and the broader US manufacturing network.

According to the acting secretary, the competition among industrial base partners is intended to place stress on the army’s production base, supply chains and manufacturing processes. This should show exactly where the system could fail.

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Searching for weak points

The exercise will focus on identifying weak points in manufacturing systems and supply chains under stress. This will allow the army to determine where additional investment, process improvements or new production capabilities may be needed.

Telle noted that the army intends to assess its industrial capabilities through practical testing rather than planning and analysis alone.

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