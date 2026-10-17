Available and expected shelter materials in the Gaza Strip cover only 17% of winter needs, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the International Organization for Migration. Earlier this month, IOM also stated that more than half of tents and makeshift shelters in Gaza are in unsatisfactory condition.

Repeated displacement

IOM Gaza response regional coordinator Karl Baker said that repeated displacement of the population damages or destroys tents and other temporary dwellings. According to him, some Palestinians have been forced to change their place of residence up to eight times.

Baker noted that even tarpaulins need to be replaced approximately every six months, but humanitarian organizations cannot bring in replacements in the required volume. He said that instead of purely temporary solutions, there is a need to move toward more durable transitional shelters.

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Restrictions and lack of funding

According to Baker, materials for stronger roofs, concrete floors and more reliable walls fall under Israeli restrictions on dual-use goods imposed for security reasons. He added that IOM is in constant contact with Israeli authorities, but the import of some durable materials continues to be denied approval.

Baker also cited a lack of funding and disruptions in international transportation as obstacles. IOM depends on suppliers, including those from China, India and Pakistan. In his assessment, between 1.8 million and 1.9 million people need shelter assistance.

According to the coordinator, about 30% of Gaza's territory is accessible to most of the population, forcing displaced people to live in increasingly crowded and often flood-prone areas. With the onset of winter rains, humanitarian organizations are working in flood-risk areas and deploying water pumps.

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