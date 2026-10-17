One of the co-authors of the “Graham Act” — which imposed so-called “hellish sanctions” against Russia — Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal sharply criticized U.S. President Donald Trump for his unwillingness to take new measures to increase pressure on Russia under this legislation.

“Donald Trump is once again proving that he stands with a bloodthirsty thug and those who aid the Russian war machine, and against the majority of Americans, their representatives in both houses of Congress, and our European allies,” Blumenthal wrote in a post on Twitter.

He emphasized that Trump’s decision has nothing to do with U.S. national security but is solely motivated by pandering to Russian dictator Vova Putin.

As a reminder, on October 16, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order suspending the broad tariffs, restrictions, and sanctions that the late Senator Lindsey Graham had proposed imposing on the purchase of Russian energy resources.

Trump stated in Washington that he would soon hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a possible plague outbreak at a Siberian research institute.

A bill has been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives that would block President Donald Trump’s so-called “diesel deal” with Russia. The bill was introduced by Democrat Gregory Mix with support from members of both parties.