Tons of garbage have accumulated on streets and railway tracks in Cuban cities, obstructing car and train traffic. As RMF24 reports, independent media outlets have written about the problem, while island residents have been posting about it on social media.

Waste has been lying in the streets for months

According to the CiberCuba portal, the situation is particularly difficult in Luyanó, a historic district of Havana. Piles of waste have been lying on many streets for at least four months. Media reports indicate that similar problems also exist in other major Cuban cities.

The number of garbage truck trips has been reduced due to a fuel shortage. In Havana, only 44 out of a fleet of 109 vehicles are operating on the streets. The rest are out of service because of malfunctions or a lack of fuel. RMF24 notes that the fuel shortage worsened after the United States blocked oil supplies to the island.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Disruptions to train traffic

The Periodico 26 portal reported that in recent days, garbage on railway tracks in the city of Las Tunas has caused serious disruptions to passenger train services between Havana and Guantánamo.

Public figure and influencer Limay Blanco said on social media that many people search through waste on the streets of Cuban cities every day. In a video he published, he said, former boxer Félix Savón, a three-time Olympic champion, can be seen.

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