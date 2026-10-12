In Mali, the draft budget for 2027 provides for a 41.4% reduction in the rural support program within the Ministry of Agriculture’s budget — from CFA 64.40 billion to CFA 37.73 billion. This was reported by The Rio Times, citing the Malian publication Le Challenger.

In U.S. dollar terms, funding for the program is expected to decrease from approximately $110 million to $64 million. The largest reduction concerns transfers and subsidies: their amount is proposed to be cut from CFA 54.54 billion to CFA 24.29 billion.

Redistribution of agricultural ministry spending

Total payment appropriations for the Ministry of Agriculture in 2027 are planned at CFA 127.92 billion. This is 6.3% less than the CFA 136.58 billion allocated for 2026.

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At the same time, spending on rural land development and technical equipment is proposed to increase by 24.7%, to CFA 69.87 billion. This area is expected to become the largest expenditure item of the agricultural ministry. General administration spending is planned to rise by 30.2%, to CFA 15.42 billion, while spending on research and training is to increase from CFA 4.29 billion to CFA 5.28 billion.

State budget parameters

Mali’s Council of Ministers approved the draft finance bill on September 18. It provides for total expenditure of CFA 4,462.6 billion, 11.75% more than the revised 2026 budget. Revenue is forecast at CFA 3,866.6 billion, with a deficit of around CFA 596 billion.

The draft must still be considered and put to a vote by the National Transitional Council, an appointed body that performs parliamentary functions under military rule. The country’s fiscal year begins on January 1.

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