Yemeni government forces and fighters of the Popular Resistance reported repelling Houthi attacks on several fronts in Taiz province. Fighting intensified on Tuesday as Operation Dawn of Yemen continued for its ninth day, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

According to the military, the clashes were concentrated along the Al-Dabab axis west of Taiz city, as well as in Al-Akrud and Ash-Shakab in the south of the province. Government forces said they forced the attackers to retreat in the Al-Dabab and Al-Akrud areas after they suffered losses and lost military vehicles.

Strikes on positions and reinforcements

Yemeni Armed Forces spokesperson Colonel Majed al-Nuzaili reported 1,879 target-engagement operations in recent hours. According to the military’s preliminary assessment, about 950 Houthi fighters were put out of action, while 380 pieces of vehicles and military equipment were destroyed or disabled.

He said the operations involved aircraft, drones, artillery, rocket launchers, and sniper units. According to him, the targets included fortifications, command posts, artillery and rocket-launcher positions, weapons depots, troop concentrations, and supply transport.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

In Taiz, airstrikes, according to the Yemeni military, targeted Houthi reinforcements and columns. The Taiz military axis command also reported strikes on positions in Milat, Tabbat al-Halwi, Al-Tabba al-Sawda, and Tabbat al-Karbi west of the city.

Fighting on other fronts

Reinforcements were also deployed to the Al-Mudaraba area in Lahj province, which borders the Al-Waziya area in western Taiz. The Southern Giants Brigades said this was intended to deter a possible Houthi advance toward the tribal areas of As-Subaiha and secure routes connecting the coastal fronts.

In Marib, government forces reported using artillery and drones against Houthi positions and troop concentrations. Airstrikes were also carried out against reinforcements and defensive positions on the southern and northwestern fronts of the province. In Al-Jawf province, strikes were conducted east of the Al-Hazm district. Military engineering units, they said, continue clearing mines from recaptured positions and territories.

Read us on