In Poland, Justice Minister Waldemar Żurek decided to immediately suspend judges Michał Lasota, Piotr Schab and Przemysław W. Radzik from their official duties. As RMF24 reports, the Ministry of Justice said the decision was related to a justified suspicion that they had committed acts prohibited by law, as well as the need to protect the authority of the court and important service interests.

The suspension will be in effect for up to one month

The orders for an immediate break in the performance of official duties were issued on the basis of motions by Poland's National Prosecutor's Office to adopt decisions that would allow the judges to be held criminally liable.

The suspension will remain in effect until a decision is made by a disciplinary court, but for no longer than one month. The Ministry of Justice stressed that this measure does not mean that the judges' guilt has been established and is intended to ensure the protection of the court's authority.

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What the ministry says

The ministry stated that Michał Lasota may be suspected of exceeding his powers. According to the ministry, after being dismissed from the post of deputy disciplinary commissioner for judges of ordinary courts in July 2025, he claimed that he still held the position and carried out actions falling within its powers.

Regarding Piotr Schab, the ministry reported a similar situation: he allegedly ignored his dismissal from the post of disciplinary commissioner for judges of ordinary courts and continued to act as if the dismissal had not taken place. According to the ministry, Przemysław W. Radzik may be responsible, among other things, for concealing materials from disciplinary proceedings against judges and opening them without grounds. The ministry also claims that after his dismissal last year, he stated that he retained the post of deputy disciplinary commissioner.

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