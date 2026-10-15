The Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow in Russia — an aggressor state — placed 66-year-old economist Sergei Sinelnikov-Murylev under house arrest for two months. The Moscow Times reported this, citing RBC and law enforcement sources.

Bribery case

According to the outlet, Sinelnikov-Murylev is accused of receiving a large bribe. The court reportedly granted investigators' request to impose house arrest as a preventive measure.

If convicted, the economist could face up to 15 years in prison. The amount of the alleged bribe and the individuals who may be involved in the case were not disclosed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The Interfax agency reported that the case materials are available on the court's website.

Previous proceedings

This is the second criminal prosecution of Sinelnikov-Murylev in recent years. In April 2023, he was arrested, and in March 2025, he was convicted in a case involving large-scale embezzlement and abuse of office. He was then sentenced to five and a half years in prison, suspended.

Sinelnikov-Murylev is a senior researcher at the Gaidar Institute for Economic Policy. From 2007 to 2024, he served as president, or rector, of the Russian Foreign Trade Academy under Russia's Ministry of Economic Development, and later remained there as chief research fellow. In 2018, he received state awards and a commendation from the Russian president for his contribution to developing Russia's national development strategy for 2018–2024.

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