Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, arriving at the European Council summit in Brussels, Belgium, called on the European Union to show greater flexibility in order to curb rising consumer energy bills. He also expressed support for further postponing the introduction of the ETS2 emissions trading system, Cyprus Mail reports.

Call for flexibility

According to Christodoulides, the EU should take a more flexible approach to adopting national measures. He noted that several member states support further suspending the implementation of ETS2, and Cyprus will support this position.

ETS2 is a new EU emissions allowance trading system. The European Commission plans to extend it to carbon dioxide emissions from fuel combustion in buildings, road transport and additional sectors, including small industrial enterprises that are not covered by the current ETS.

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Discussion over the emissions system

Under ETS2, member states are required to pay for greenhouse gas emissions related to buildings, road transport and other sectors. The EU directs these funds toward climate and energy investments. The gradual introduction of the system is expected from January 2027 through 2028, but this year there have been calls to postpone the deadlines because of rising energy costs amid conflicts in the Middle East and Europe.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš, in a joint letter to the European Commission, also demanded a temporary suspension of the existing ETS across Europe. In their view, this could immediately reduce carbon-emissions-related costs for European industry.

European Commission’s position

European Commissioner for Energy Dan Jørgensen said after an informal meeting of energy ministers from the 27 EU countries last month that it is important to adhere to temporary and clearly targeted measures. He called on governments to use the fiscal flexibility granted to them for investments in clean energy.

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