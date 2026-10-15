Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama said he would not resign amid student protests in Tirana, which continued for a third day. Police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators who, according to The Independent, smashed windows and damaged property in the capital. Parliament canceled its session because of the unrest.

Protesters’ demands

Students are protesting against rising education costs and widespread corruption. They also called on Rama to leave office. The prime minister rejected these demands, stressing that governments change through democratic elections. He noted that elections in the country were held last year and that the recent events are not a revolution.

Rama said he was ready to discuss education costs, but stated that attacks on institutions, property destruction and threats to public safety were unrelated to the students’ legitimate demands. He also said that Albania was combating corruption and would not allow violence to derail the country’s European future.

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Clashes and EU reaction

The day before, police clashed with protesters after they broke through police cordons and set street barricades ablaze using burning garbage containers. Health Minister Klodiana Spahiu, who visited injured law enforcement officers in hospital, called the violence unacceptable.

The protests come after several months of largely peaceful rallies triggered by plans to build a luxury resort on Albania’s southern coast, backed by Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump. The project is being challenged in court.

The EU Delegation to Albania expressed concern over the escalation of violence and called on the authorities to respond proportionately. The statement came after protest organizers accused police of using excessive force against demonstrators and journalists. Albania, along with Montenegro, is leading the process of Balkan countries joining the EU and aims to join the bloc as early as 2028.

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