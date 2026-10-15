The final phase of the Iris 2026 military exercises has concluded in Kalo Chorio, Cyprus. For the first time, the country’s National Guard deployed unmanned aerial vehicles and counter-drone systems during the maneuvers. The scenario involved repelling an attack by a simulated adversary, launching a counterattack and restoring control over the territory.

As Cyprus Mail reports, Greek F-16 fighter jets and naval forces also took part in the exercises. Mechanized infantry was tasked with halting the advance, inflicting losses on the simulated adversary and creating conditions for a counterattack by armored units supported by commandos and aviation.

Equipment and drones

T-80 tanks, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles and anti-tank systems were used during the maneuvers. Combat helicopters and fighter jets conducted reconnaissance and simulated strikes against enemy targets.

H-10 Poseidon, Goliath and Matrice drones were deployed for surveillance, reconnaissance, intelligence gathering and target designation. The use of FPV drones against targets and the operation of systems intercepting enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were demonstrated separately. Special operations units carried out infiltration tasks, snipers conducted a demonstration episode, and free fall was demonstrated from an AW-139 helicopter.

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Readiness assessment

At sea, patrol vessels practiced countering an asymmetric threat. The Exocet MM40 Block 3C coastal system carried out a virtual firing exercise, and the Barak-MX air defense system was also presented.

Defense Minister Vasilis Palmas said the maneuvers made it possible to assess discipline, operational readiness, the effectiveness of procedures and coordination between units. He also said that Cyprus intends to fully use the benefits of the EU SAFE program to develop the local defense industry.

Chief of the National Guard General Staff Lieutenant General Emmanuel Theodorou said the forces are moving to a new stage of development. Its components include modernizing equipment and infrastructure, introducing modern practices, increasing survivability by placing infrastructure and operations underground, and realistic personnel training.

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