In Israel, former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who leads the B’Yachad party, presented a plan to support new repatriates. The initiative предусматривает reducing bureaucratic procedures, assistance with finding housing and work, as well as easing integration into education and society, The Jerusalem Post reports.

One-stop shop for new repatriates

The plan proposes creating a single office where new repatriates can receive benefits and services instead of applying to several different institutions. B’Yachad also wants to simplify the recognition of higher education diplomas obtained abroad so that repatriates can work in their profession.

Bennett said that the problems faced by repatriates have professional and personal dimensions. In his view, the development of aliyah and the success of newcomers are indicators of the state of Israeli society. He asked whether the government is creating conditions in which Jews can feel safe, earn a living and build a future for their families.

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Support for young people, military personnel and older people

Separately, the party proposes expanding support for young repatriates during their transition to education, employment and life in Israeli society. One of the stated goals is to reduce the number of those who leave the country.

B’Yachad also said it intends to promote the return of more than 250,000 Israelis who, it claims, have left the country in recent years. Other measures include increasing benefits for soldiers without family in Israel and advance living payments for such service members discharged from service who need them. The party also proposes expanding employment, volunteering and leisure opportunities for older people to combat loneliness.

B’Yachad is part of an opposition bloc seeking to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in elections scheduled for October 27.

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