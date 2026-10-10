In Poland, former President Andrzej Duda criticized Prime Minister Donald Tusk over an alleged lack of response to a report by Poland’s Internal Security Agency (ABW), which mentions, among other things, the radicalization of young people. In a post on platform X, Duda stated that the head of government had supposedly had the document on his desk for half a year but had done nothing.

As Interia reports, Duda also linked the current response of the authorities to reports of violence in schools with the political atmosphere of previous years. He stated that Tusk allegedly tolerated rudeness and violence against people defending the cross on Krakowskie Przedmieście in Warsaw in 2010. The former president also accused political opponents of inciting hatred and said that the prime minister, in his view, is destroying Poland’s social fabric.

Response from a government representative

Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesperson for the minister-coordinator of special services, responded to Duda’s statements. He noted that the report cited by the former president has been regularly mentioned and quoted for nearly half a year.

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According to Dobrzyński, at the beginning of May he reported that, after a many-year break, the ABW resumed publishing the open part of its report on its activities. The document, he said, contains an assessment of the most serious threats to Poland’s security, including those related to the activities of Russian intelligence services.

What the ABW report says

Dobrzyński also drew attention to provisions of the report on the dangerous radicalization of young people and their fascination with terrorism. In conclusion, he advised Duda to follow his social media profile to stay informed about the work of Poland’s special services and, in his assessment, avoid making inaccurate comments.

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