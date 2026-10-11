Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Olufemi Oluyede, has instructed the Defence Space Administration to expand space-based intelligence and surveillance support for military operations in the country’s northwestern and north-central regions. The directive was issued on Friday in Abuja during the agency’s 12th anniversary, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

Operational support

According to Oluyede, space assets are already assisting troops of Operation Hadin Kai, the joint task force in northeastern Nigeria. He ordered this support to be extended to forces of Operation Fasan Yamma in the northwest and Operation Savannah Shield in the north-central region.

Agency spokesperson Funmilayo Bamisaye said the directive is intended to improve operational effectiveness and troops’ situational awareness. Oluyede noted the Defence Space Administration’s contribution to military operations through space-based intelligence, surveillance and communications capabilities.

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Technology and specialist training

The Chief of Defence Staff also called on the agency to prioritize its own research, technological innovation and human-capacity development. He urged stronger cooperation with educational institutions, industry and relevant government agencies to develop sustainable space capabilities.

According to Oluyede, new systems must be developed, field-tested and refined in line with operational needs while remaining compatible with existing military structures and equipment. He also mentioned the DELSAT-1 military satellite, launched in 2022, special intelligence infrastructure and a modular Earth observation station at the headquarters of Operation Hadin Kai.

The agency’s head, Philip Ilodibia, said modern warfare increasingly depends on timely intelligence, situational awareness, secure communications and coordination. Former Chief of Defence Staff Gabriel Olonisakin supported the development of space intelligence, emphasizing the need for sustained investment and strategic partnerships.

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