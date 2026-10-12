Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah held a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi. The sides discussed the recent escalation in the region and efforts aimed at resolving it, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Conversation with the British minister

On the same day, the Saudi minister also spoke with the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Ed Miliband. They discussed bilateral relations, regional developments, and joint efforts to ease tensions and minimize their consequences for security and the economy.

Attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh were a separate topic. Miliband said that the United Kingdom condemned the Houthis’ violent actions directed against Yemen and civilian facilities in Saudi Arabia, and also expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia and the government of Yemen.

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Syria’s position

Faisal bin Farhan also held a telephone conversation with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani. They discussed regional developments and joint steps to support security and stability in the region.

Al-Shaibani condemned the attack on Riyadh, which the article describes as a Houthi attack, and stated that Saudi Arabia’s security is inseparable from the security of Syria and the entire region. Saudi Arabia’s Civil Aviation Authority previously reported that 12 people were killed and another 309 were injured in the October 10 attack on Riyadh airport.

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