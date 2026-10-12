The Thai government has ordered inspections of all 1,203 registered care facilities for elderly people and people requiring care within two months. The decision was made after reports of overcrowding, operations without licences and alleged abuse at institutions in Kanchanaburi and Nonthaburi provinces, Bangkok Post reports.

Inspections within two months

The government instructed the Ministry of Public Health to strengthen oversight and ensure compliance with safety standards in order to protect facility residents from improper treatment and unsafe conditions. The inspections will be conducted by the Department of Health Service Support together with its central office, 12 regional Health Service Support centres and provincial public health offices.

According to the publication, all 1,203 facilities are registered with the Department of Health Service Support. Inspectors will check compliance with the 2016 Health Establishment Act. Attention will be paid to the condition of premises, safety and service standards, including cleanliness, a safe environment, accessible entrances and exits for elderly residents, emergency response systems and safety equipment.

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Reasons for stronger oversight

The standards also require proper care systems, qualified staff and strict compliance with licensing requirements. Complaints about restrictions on freedom, physical assaults, inadequate hygiene and other violations at care centres prompted the nationwide campaign.

In particular, during an inspection of the Sothonchai Nursing Home in Tha Muang district of Kanchanaburi province, authorities found overcrowding, unauthorised care for people with mental disorders and cage-like beds. In Nonthaburi, inspectors also found two unlicensed facilities and overcrowding at a licensed nursing home.

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