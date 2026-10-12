Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense plans to increase the strength of the Military Police from 5,600 to 11,000 personnel and expand its functions to include combat operations. This is stipulated in a five-year force structure plan, Taipei Times reports.

Defense of Taipei and critical infrastructure

According to the document, the Military Police Command is to transform from a structure focused on maintaining order and protecting the president into a motorized infantry force. Its mission will be to defend the Taipei metropolitan area and critical infrastructure in the event of strikes aimed at disrupting the state leadership.

The First Military Police Garrison Combat Unit is responsible for defending southern Taipei, including the Boai Special Zone. It is to coordinate with the 66th Marine Brigade based at Songshan Air Base, as well as the Army’s Guandu Area Command.

In the event of an attack, Military Police volunteers and conscripts are to protect key government facilities in the Boai Zone, major highways, bridges and energy infrastructure.

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Procurement for urban combat and counter-drone operations

According to the publication, procurement plans for the Military Police focus on urban warfare, asymmetric warfare and air defense against low-flying drones. Particular attention is being paid to countering drones.

The unit plans to receive US-made M-ACE mobile counter-drone systems. They combine vehicle-mounted electro-optical and infrared sensors, radars, electronic warfare modules, directed-effect systems and a 30mm Bushmaster cannon. The system’s stated effective range is 3 km.

The Military Police also has priority in receiving new T112 assault rifles and Smartshooter smart sights designed to engage drones at distances of up to 400 meters. The draft budget allocates NT$140 million for remotely operated weapon stations with anti-tank guided missiles, as well as funds for vehicles with assault ladders, armored personnel carriers and the president’s command vehicle with enhanced armor protection and jam-resistant satellite communications.

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