Three Palestinians were killed and several others injured after an Israeli drone struck a tent in the Al-Burak area of Khan Younis, Palestine. As reported by Anadolu Agency, the dead and injured were taken to Nasser Hospital.

Strike on a tent used to charge phones

Witnesses told the agency that an Israeli drone fired at least one missile at the tent. The tent was used as a mobile phone charging point. The strike occurred despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, 2025.

Also on Sunday, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital reported the death of six-year-old Jihad Iyad al-Ghandour. The boy died from severe injuries sustained the previous day when Israeli military forces opened fire in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Advance in eastern Gaza

Local Palestinian sources said that Israeli forces advanced dozens of meters beyond their previous positions overnight in the Shuja'iyya area in eastern Gaza City. According to them, the advance took place under the cover of intense fire and artillery shelling.

According to these sources, two Palestinians, including a pregnant woman, were injured as a result of Israeli forces' actions, while dozens of families were forced to leave their homes. They also reported nighttime destruction, shelling and military vehicle movements near the so-called yellow line, which separates eastern areas controlled by Israeli forces from western areas where Palestinians may remain.

Gaza's Health Ministry said that as of Sunday, 1,488 Palestinians had been killed and another 5,281 injured since the ceasefire took effect as a result of its violations. According to the ministry, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and more than 175,000 injured since October 2023.

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