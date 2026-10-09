In Türkiye, Yemen’s permanent representative to the UN, Abdullah Ali Fadhel Al-Saadi, called on the UN Security Council to take decisive measures against the Houthis. He said the group is intensifying attacks, recruiting children and causing civilian displacement, posing a threat to regional security and freedom of navigation.

As Anadolu Agency reports, the diplomat cited Yemeni government data according to which more than 100 children were killed in September alone. He also accused the Houthis of continuing to recruit minors and send them to front-line positions.

Data on civilian displacement

According to Al-Saadi, Houthi attacks over recent weeks have forced thousands of Yemenis to leave their homes, while the number of internally displaced people has exceeded 200,000. Some families, he said, have been forced to move for a third or fourth time.

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Another approximately 3,000 people, Yemen’s representative said, fled to Djibouti and require urgent humanitarian assistance. He also accused the Houthis of attacking residential areas, markets, schools, camps for displaced people and other civilian infrastructure.

Call for practical restrictions

The Yemeni diplomat called on the Security Council to adopt a clear decision that would hold the Houthis accountable for the escalation and ensure implementation of the Security Council’s existing resolutions. He asked for practical measures to be introduced to restrict the group’s financing, smuggling networks, and the transfer of weapons, technology and technical knowledge to it.

Al-Saadi also called for international action against those supporting the Houthis, separately accusing Iran of such support. According to him, restoring state institutions’ control over Yemen’s territory is necessary to protect citizens’ rights, freedoms and dignity and to prevent the country from becoming a threat to regional and international peace.

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