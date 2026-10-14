European Union leaders aim to agree on the 2028–2034 budget—which includes financial support for Ukraine—by the end of 2026.

However, member states have disagreements regarding the budget’s size, revenue sources, and spending priorities.

The European Commission had previously proposed a budget of 1.76 trillion euros, but following criticism from Germany, the Netherlands, and other countries, the amount was reduced to 1.62 trillion euros. The new proposal allocates, among other things, 150 billion euros for servicing and repaying the EU’s joint debts.

Negotiations are complicated by high energy prices and rising defense spending. At the same time, there are proposals to cut funding for research, eco-friendly transportation, and certain competitiveness programs, while increasing support for farmers and rural regions.

Unanimous approval from all 27 EU member states is required to adopt the seven-year budget. Due to political disputes, an agreement remains in doubt. Leaders are considering holding a special summit on November 26–27 to finalize the agreement ahead of the December meeting.

Source: Reuters

The European Union plans to provide Ukraine with 920 million euros to restore and strengthen its energy infrastructure ahead of the winter season. This was announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

As a reminder, Zelenskyy presented Ursula von der Leyen with Ukraine’s first Order of Europe.

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