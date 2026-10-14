US Northern Command’s JTF-Gold task force has received a new mission: to coordinate the cyber defense of the capabilities of the Golden Dome air and missile defense system. As Breaking Defense reports, the group’s deputy commander, Colonel Kevin “Stoney” Stonebrook, said that cyber defense has become a new area of work for the unit.

Protection from cyberattacks

Later, in a comment to the publication, Stonebrook clarified that JTF-Gold’s activities in the cyber sphere would focus exclusively on protecting Golden Dome capabilities from enemy attacks. According to him, this does not concern offensive cyber operations.

US Northern Command announced the creation of JTF-Gold in January. The group was colocated with the US Army Space and Missile Defense Command at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado. The head of that command, Lieutenant General John Rafferty, also leads JTF-Gold.

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Division of responsibilities

Stonebrook explained that JTF-Gold was created on the basis of a former US Space Command component that coordinated elements of the missile defense system within the joint force. The task force now has about 100 personnel, and its mission is the practical implementation of Golden Dome for US Northern Command.

The unit has already participated in site selection and construction work for the first operational Golden Dome facility at Fort Story, Virginia. JTF-Gold is expected to play a similar role in the creation of subsequent facilities.

At the same time, the distribution of responsibilities among the structures is still being determined. In February, the group held a planning session in Colorado Springs with more than 300 participants to coordinate the functions of project participants. Another session is scheduled for late October; it will address the roles of Golden Dome’s three main operations centers at Peterson, Schriever in Colorado, and Tyndall in Florida.

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