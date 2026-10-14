In the United States, 44% of adults said they have difficulty paying for basic needs, including healthcare, rent or mortgage payments, transportation and food. The Hill cites these findings from two Pew Research surveys in its report.

People with low incomes face the greatest difficulties

Among low-income Americans, 71% of respondents reported difficulties paying for at least one category of necessary expenses. At the same time, 60% of survey participants said that at the time of the study, they did not have sufficient income for the lifestyle they aspire to. Another 53% said they did not have enough savings for an emergency.

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Inflation and fuel costs

The inflation rate in August stood at 3.4%, compared with 3.7% in July. Later, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a further increase in the consumer price index, including by 0.6% in September.

According to AAA, the price of a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States was about $4.33 on Wednesday, compared with approximately $3.08 a year earlier. The average cost of diesel fuel exceeded $6 per gallon, which is more than $2 higher than last year. The Pew report is based on responses from 5,166 adult Americans; the sampling error is about 1.6 percentage points.

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