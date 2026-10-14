US Army issues new guide to modern warfare — Defense News

The US Army has issued the 46-page guide How The Army Fights, which defines its approach to warfare at the operational and strategic levels. The document, released by Army Vice Chief of Staff Gen. Christopher LaNeve, is also intended to influence the actions of tactical units, Defense News reports.

The guide moves away from the small-unit counterinsurgency model that shaped the organization and equipment of the US Army for nearly two decades. Instead, it is based on the concept of multidomain operations, in which maneuvers by larger formations — brigades and divisions — play a key role.

Four elements of land power

The document identifies four elements of the Army's land power: convergence, strike, close combat and endurance. During the convergence phase, forces must disrupt the enemy's command, communications and sensor systems by combining kinetic strikes, electronic warfare capabilities, long-range artillery, space and cyber capabilities.

The strike element involves the use of artillery, rockets, missiles, one-way attack drones and loitering munitions. Their task is described as disrupting logistics and weakening and disorganizing enemy forces before they can affect close combat.

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Maneuver and sustainment

Close combat is to be conducted by ground maneuver formations, whose preparation requires many years of training, institutional experience and leadership. The guide emphasizes that units must be able to conceal themselves, deceive the enemy and defend against drones and fire strikes.

Particular emphasis is placed on the resilience of logistics under conditions in which depots, medical facilities and critical infrastructure may be threatened. To sustain dispersed forces in a contested environment, the guide provides for the use of autonomous ground, air and coastal delivery platforms, which are intended to reduce risks to people in dangerous logistics corridors.

Among the immediate priorities are the construction of fuel and ammunition storage facilities, the creation of stockpiles closer to potential combat zones, and the development of command-and-control systems. The document also provides for repairing and manufacturing some equipment near the front line through additive manufacturing and protected rights to repair.

The guide draws attention to the US Army's plan to expand and modernize its industrial base, which includes 23 government-owned repair facilities, arsenals and ammunition plants. At the same time, it stresses that technology, unmanned systems and autonomous networks cannot replace the judgment, discipline and physical endurance of service members.

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