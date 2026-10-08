France has begun talks with the Taliban authorities on facilitating the deportation of Afghan citizens to Afghanistan. The discussions concern a technical dialogue on the direct return of Afghans who are in France with an irregular status and pose a threat to public order, Dawn reports, citing a diplomatic source.

Return of Afghan citizens

Paris has not maintained diplomatic relations with the Taliban authorities since they returned to power in Afghanistan in August 2021. The French Embassy in Kabul remains closed.

At the same time, France has joined around 20 European Union countries, including Germany, Belgium and Sweden, seeking to speed up the return of Afghans. According to the publication, the focus is primarily on people convicted by courts.

The diplomatic source did not specify the number of people who could be affected by the procedure. Another source familiar with the situation said it could potentially concern hundreds of people. France's Foreign Ministry did not answer whether Taliban representatives would be able to visit the country to expedite the procedures.

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France's position on Afghanistan

According to the diplomatic source, the technical dialogue does not mean a change in France's position on Afghanistan. Paris also says it continues to support the Afghan population, including women.

The European Union does not officially recognize the Taliban authorities, which seek to strengthen their international standing. A meeting between representatives of these authorities and members of the European Parliament in June drew criticism from human rights organizations and left-wing political groups in the European Parliament.

After returning to power, the Taliban introduced a strict interpretation of Islamic law in Afghanistan. Women were banned from visiting public places and working in most jobs, while girls were barred from receiving education after reaching the age of 12.

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