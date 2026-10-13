Gallup: Democrats lead Republicans in favorability — The Hill

In the United States, the Democratic Party is ahead of the Republican Party in terms of public favorability, according to a new Gallup poll. According to The Hill, 43% of respondents view the Democratic Party favorably, compared with 35% for the Republican Party.

Change in party ratings

Compared with last year, favorability toward Democrats increased by six percentage points, while favorability toward Republicans decreased by five points. Gallup notes that since 1992, the Democratic Party has had higher favorability ratings on average: 49% versus 44% for Republicans.

The last time Democrats had a higher favorability rating was in September 2021: 43% of those surveyed viewed them favorably then, compared with 40% for the Republican Party. At the same time, Gallup stressed that neither party currently has a predominantly positive image: most Americans view Democrats negatively.

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Assessment of economic policy

Among independent respondents, 50% believe Democrats would do a better job managing the U.S. economy. Republicans were preferred on this issue by 32% of independent respondents.

Independent respondents also more often view the Democratic Party favorably overall — 40% versus 27% for Republicans. In the opinion of 39% of independents, Democrats are better able to solve the country's most important problems, while 26% chose Republicans.

The Gallup poll was conducted from September 1 to 17 among 1,000 respondents. The margin of error is four percentage points.

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