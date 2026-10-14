In Pakistan, President Asif Ali Zardari called on the United States and Iran to exercise restraint and fulfill their obligations under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding. According to Anadolu Agency, this is a framework agreement on resolving the conflict in the Middle East that was reached in June.

Call for dialogue

Zardari said that differences should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He also emphasized the importance of safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

According to the office of Pakistan’s president, he expressed deep concern over escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf, including attacks on maritime traffic, energy facilities and critical infrastructure. Zardari noted that the conflict poses serious challenges to regional stability, global energy security, trade and supply chains.

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The president also stressed the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

Meeting with Russian minister

The statement was made in Islamabad during a meeting with Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, representing the aggressor state. He arrived in Pakistan on a four-day official visit, which became the first visit by a Russian interior minister to this South Asian country.

Separately, Kolokoltsev held talks with Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on combating organized crime, terrorism, extremism, illicit arms and drug trafficking, as well as cybercrime. These included telephone fraud, phishing and cryptocurrency financial pyramids.

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