During a meeting with U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told a joke about money in a nightstand. This joke was previously used by former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, who fled the country.

Using this story, Putin attempted to explain to the American side the position of European countries regarding the peace talks.

Through this story, the Kremlin leader tried to explain the supposedly contradictory stance of European countries regarding ending the war in Ukraine.

According to the Russian dictator, this story reminds him of the stance taken by European countries. He stated that European leaders supposedly advocate for peace, but at the same time are discussing the possibility of deploying military contingents in Ukraine after the end of hostilities. Putin called this position contradictory and suggested that the American side find out exactly what the Europeans are seeking.

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Interestingly, on November 27, 2013, then-President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych told almost the same story during an interview with Ukrainian television channels. Yanukovych used a joke when answering journalists’ questions about the sources of funding for the 2014 state budget.

In his version, a woman was asked where she got her money. She replied that it came from her nightstand, but couldn’t explain who exactly put it there.

Yanukovych then tried to use the joke to explain that government spending must correspond to actual budget revenues.

This is reported by Russian propaganda media.

As a reminder, the Kremlin has disclosed the topics of Putin’s talks with Witkoff and Kushner.

On November 11, two days of talks involving Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations concluded in Abu Dhabi. The key topics were supposed to be a ceasefire and post-war security guarantees for Ukraine. However, the focus shifted to discussions about the future architecture of European security, which will take shape after the war in Ukraine ends.

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