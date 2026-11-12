The United Kingdom was the first country in the world to impose sanctions against all 10 of Russia's largest oil companies

The United Kingdom became the first country to extend sanctions to all ten of Russia’s largest oil companies. The new package, announced by London on Thursday during the European Political Community summit in Dublin, includes Slavneft, Rosneft’s “Vostok Oil” project, major coal companies, and vessels of the so-called “shadow fleet” that transport Russian oil and liquefied natural gas.

Other key players in the Russian energy sector, including Rosneft, Lukoil, and Transneft, have already been subject to British sanctions. In this way, the United Kingdom aims to target nearly all aspects of Russia’s oil and gas revenues—from production to distribution networks and transportation.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham emphasized that despite progress in peace talks, pressure on Moscow must be intensified to deprive the Kremlin of funding for the war and to achieve a full and immediate ceasefire.

Source: Government of the United Kingdom.

It was previously reported that the European Union is developing another package of sanctions against Russia, which is scheduled to be adopted in November 2026 following approval by all member states of the bloc. Among the entities subject to the restrictions are primarily Russian regional banks and oil refineries, as well as foreign companies from China and the United Arab Emirates that facilitate the circumvention of previous barriers. At the same time, the EU plans to significantly expand export restrictions on Russian companies.

Final approval of the package will take place at the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting on November 16, and the restrictions will also cover companies that facilitate the operations of the shadow fleet.

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