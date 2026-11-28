A military Mi-17 helicopter crashed while landing in the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro Rivers region in central Peru. Eight servicemen were killed, while the pilot, the sole survivor, is in a hospital in Lima. RMF24 reports.

The helicopter was carrying out an operation in the jungle

The crash occurred overnight from Thursday to Friday in the VRAEM region, which is characterized by difficult natural conditions and the activity of armed groups. The Peruvian Air Force helicopter was transporting a unit involved in an operation against groups originating from the Maoist organization Shining Path.

There were nine servicemen on board. Following the crash, the pilot was taken to Peru's capital, where he is receiving specialized treatment. The other eight servicemen died at the scene.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The circumstances of the crash are being investigated

According to Defense Minister Rafael Belaúnde Llosa, a helicopter rotor blade struck a tree during the landing attempt. The detailed circumstances and causes of the crash are to be established as part of the investigation.

Shining Path waged an armed struggle against Peruvian government forces and carried out terrorist attacks in the 1980s and 1990s. After the group's leader, Abimael Guzmán, was detained, the organization split into smaller factions. According to the outlet, the Armed Communist Party of Peru, which originated from Shining Path structures, remains active in the VRAEM region.

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