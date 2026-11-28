November 28 is National French Toast Day in the United States. This dish is prepared in various parts of the world, although its name does not mean that it originated in France. French toast was once a simple way to use up stale bread, but today it’s served with berries, caramel, chocolate, cheese, and even unusual fillings.

National French Toast Day falls on November 28. It is not a national holiday or an official day off in the U.S., but rather a culinary celebration dedicated to this popular breakfast and brunch dish. On this day, Americans make French toast at home, order it at cafes, and share their favorite recipes.

The exact date the holiday was established and the name of its founder could not be determined. According to the culinary reference guide CooksInfo, one of the earliest mentions of National French Toast Day in the press dates back to November 28, 2005. At that time, American newspapers wrote about it. Since then, culinary websites and calendars of food holidays have picked up on the initiative.

There are no mandatory traditions for this day. Some people make classic French toast with cinnamon and maple syrup, others experiment with fillings, and still others host a family breakfast. On social media, people share their dishes using the hashtag #NationalFrenchToastDay. The main idea is simple—to reminisce about your favorite breakfast and try a new take on a familiar dish.

Where Did French Toast Come From?

Despite its name, French toast cannot be considered exclusively a French dish. A similar method of preparing bread was known as far back as Ancient Rome. In a cookbook attributed to the Roman gourmet Apicius, there is a recipe titled *aliter dulcia*—“another sweet dish.” In it, slices of white bread were soaked in milk, fried in oil, and drizzled with honey. That ancient version did not include the egg batter typical of the modern recipe, but the idea itself already resembled French toast.

In medieval Europe, similar dishes were prepared in various countries. It was a practical way to avoid throwing away bread that had gone stale. Stale slices softened after being soaked in milk or eggs, and developed a golden crust when fried. This is how ordinary leftovers were transformed into a hearty breakfast or dessert.

In France, the dish was called pain perdu, which translates to “lost bread.” This was the name given to stale bread that would otherwise have gone to waste. It was soaked in milk, cream, or an egg mixture, and then fried. French cookbooks have preserved recipes for this dish, notably under the name tostées dorées—“golden toasts.”

The English name French toast appeared much later. One of the earliest mentions of this phrase dates back to 1660. In the United States, the name became well-known in the 19th century: it was recorded in American cookbooks, including an 1871 encyclopedia of food and beverages. There is a popular story that the dish was named after an American innkeeper named Joseph French, who allegedly prepared French’s toast in the 18th century. According to this version, the apostrophe in the name was lost over time. However, there is no reliable historical evidence to support this story, and similar recipes existed long before this legend emerged.

In Which Countries Is French Toast Popular?

Similar dishes are found in the culinary traditions of many countries. The recipes differ in name, type of bread, preparation method, and fillings. In some places, they’re served as a sweet dessert, while in others, as a hearty savory dish.

France — pain perdu. The French version is made with stale white bread or a roll. The slices are soaked in milk or cream, dipped in egg, and fried in butter. Sugar, cinnamon, fruit, or jam are added on top. Sometimes the dish is served with caramelized apples.

Spain — torrijas. This is one of the most famous variations of French toast. Spanish torrijas are especially popular during Holy Week before Easter. The bread is soaked in milk that has been warmed with cinnamon and lemon zest, then dipped in egg and fried. The finished slices are sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon or drizzled with honey. Some recipes use wine instead of milk.

Portugal — rabanadas. Portuguese rabanadas are often made for Christmas. They are made using special bread or a regular white roll, which is cut into thick slices. The slices are soaked in milk or wine, dipped in egg, and fried. Finally, they are topped with cinnamon sugar or syrup.

Germany — Arme Ritter. The name of this dish translates to “poor knights.” It has been known since at least the 14th century. It is made from bread soaked in milk and eggs, then fried until golden brown. It is served with sugar, jam, or fruit. The name suggests that the dish was affordable even when people couldn’t afford expensive ingredients.

United Kingdom — eggy bread. The British call this dish “eggy bread.” Unlike the American sweet version, it’s often made without sugar or cinnamon. Slices of bread are dipped in egg and fried, then served with bacon, sausages, or beans. In other words, it can be a full-fledged savory breakfast.

Hong Kong — Hong Kong-style French toast. Here, French toast has been transformed into a hearty dessert. Two slices of bread are spread with peanut butter or jam, stacked together, dipped in egg, and deep-fried. A pat of butter is placed on top, and it’s drizzled with condensed milk or syrup. This version is often served at local tea houses.

What ingredients are needed for French toast

The classic recipe doesn’t call for any complicated or expensive ingredients. The base consists of bread, eggs, and milk. These are what create the soft center and golden-brown crust. To make it, you’ll typically use:

white bread, a loaf, brioche, or a roll;

chicken eggs;

milk or cream;

butter or vegetable oil for frying;

sugar;

cinnamon;

vanilla or vanilla sugar;

a pinch of salt.

Honey, maple syrup, jam, chocolate, fresh berries, bananas, apples, nuts, whipped cream, or ice cream are all great for serving. If you’re in the mood for a savory option, you can use cheese, ham, bacon, herbs, or avocado. The bread itself plays an important role. Bread that’s been left out for a day or two works best. It’s slightly dried out and can absorb the egg-and-milk mixture without falling apart in your hands. Bread that’s too fresh and soft gets soggy quickly, so the finished toast might end up mushy on the inside.

One more tip: don’t leave the slices in the mixture for too long. A few seconds are enough for thin slices, while thicker slices can be left in a little longer. It’s best to cook over medium heat: that way, the crust will brown, and the inside will have time to cook through.

Three French Toast Recipes

French toast is easy to make at home, even without much cooking experience. Below is the classic recipe and two more interesting variations: Spanish torrijas with cinnamon and Hong Kong-style toast with peanut butter.

1. Classic French Toast with Cinnamon and Berries

Cooking time: 15 minutes. Servings: 2.

Ingredients:

4 slices of white bread or baguette;

2 eggs;

100 ml milk;

1 tbsp sugar;

½ tsp cinnamon;

1 tsp vanilla sugar;

a pinch of salt;

20 g butter;

berries for serving;

honey or maple syrup to taste.

Directions:

In a deep bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, sugar, vanilla sugar, cinnamon, and a pinch of salt. The mixture should be smooth. Dip the bread slices into the egg-milk mixture on both sides. Don’t leave them in for too long, so the bread doesn’t get soggy. Heat a skillet over medium heat and melt the butter. Place the bread in the pan and fry for about 2–3 minutes on each side. The outside should be golden brown, and the inside should be soft. Transfer the toast to plates, add berries, and drizzle with honey or maple syrup.

Strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and bananas work well for this recipe. If you’re looking for a more dessert-like flavor, you can add a little whipped cream or chocolate shavings.

2. Spanish Torrijas with Honey and Cinnamon

Cooking time: 30–35 minutes. Servings: 4.

This is a traditional Spanish dessert often made in the spring, during Holy Week. Unlike regular French toast, the bread is first soaked in fragrant milk with cinnamon and lemon zest. This makes the inside tender and almost creamy.

Ingredients:

8 thick slices of white bread or a baguette that’s been left to sit for a day;

500 ml milk;

2 eggs;

3 tbsp sugar;

1 cinnamon stick or ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon;

zest of half a lemon;

vegetable oil for frying;

3–4 tbsp honey;

1 tsp ground cinnamon for serving.

Preparation:

Pour the milk into a small saucepan. Add the sugar, cinnamon stick, and lemon zest. Heat the mixture until it’s almost boiling, but don’t let it boil vigorously. Remove from the heat and let it sit for 10 minutes so the milk absorbs the aroma of the spices. Strain the milk and let it cool slightly. Pour it into a wide bowl. Separately, beat the eggs. Dip each slice of bread into the spiced milk on both sides, then into the beaten eggs. Heat the oil in a skillet. Fry the bread until golden brown on both sides, about 2 minutes per side. Place the finished torrijas on a paper towel to absorb the excess oil. Drizzle with honey and sprinkle with cinnamon. Serve warm or chilled.

Different regions of Spain have their own ways of making torrijas. Some people add orange zest to the milk, while others substitute sweet wine for the milk. There are also versions that use sugar syrup instead of honey.

3. Hong Kong-Style French Toast with Peanut Butter

Cooking time: 20 minutes. Servings: 2.

This version is nothing like the usual homemade French toast. In Hong Kong, it’s often made with two slices of bread with a sweet filling in between. The sandwich is then dipped in egg and deep-fried. Butter and condensed milk or syrup are added on top.

Ingredients:

4 slices of white toast bread;

3 tbsp peanut butter;

2 eggs;

2–3 tbsp. milk;

oil for frying;

20 g butter;

2 tbsp condensed milk;

1 teaspoon honey or syrup, if desired.

Preparation:

Spread peanut butter on two slices of bread and top with the remaining slices. Gently press the sandwiches together so the filling is evenly distributed. In a bowl, beat the eggs with the milk. Carefully dip the sandwiches into the egg mixture on all sides. Let the excess liquid drip off. Heat a sufficient amount of oil in a deep skillet or small saucepan. Gently lower the sandwiches into the oil and fry until golden brown on both sides. Transfer the finished sandwiches to a paper towel. Let the excess oil drain off. Cut each slice of toast in half diagonally. Top with a pat of butter and drizzle with condensed milk.

For the filling, you can use chocolate spread, jam, or sesame paste instead of peanut butter. If you want a richer flavor, add a little banana to the filling. It’s important not to overheat the oil so the bread doesn’t burn on the outside while the filling is still cold inside.

Interesting Facts About French Toast

The dish is older than its name. A similar recipe was mentioned in culinary texts from Ancient Rome. So French toast existed long before it came to be called that.

In France, it’s called “lost bread.” The name pain perdu reflects the dish’s main idea—giving a second life to bread that’s no longer fresh.

In Germany, French toast is called “poor knights.” The name Arme Ritter dates back to medieval culinary traditions and emphasizes the dish’s affordability.

French toast can also be savory. In the United Kingdom and other countries, it’s often served with bacon, cheese, or sausages. So it’s not just a dessert but also a hearty breakfast option.

In Hong Kong, it’s deep-fried. The local version often has a sweet filling and is drizzled with condensed milk on top. This is more like a café dessert than a simple homemade breakfast.

Stale bread is actually better for this dish than fresh bread. It absorbs the milk-and-egg mixture better and doesn’t fall apart as easily while frying.

French toast is an example of how a simple dish made from readily available ingredients has become popular in various countries. Every cuisine has developed its own version: from the French pain perdu to Spanish torrijas and a Hong Kong-style dessert with filling. So on November 28, you can not only celebrate this culinary tradition but also try your hand at making something new.

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