The UN General Assembly adopted a political declaration on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. The document was supported by 153 countries, while three voted against it and two abstained, Premium Times Nigeria reports.

The United States, Israel and Argentina voted against the declaration. New Zealand and Paraguay abstained. The document provides for strengthened epidemiological surveillance, improved national healthcare systems and ensuring equitable access to vaccines, treatments and other essential medical products during public health emergencies.

Declaration priorities

The declaration calls on states to strengthen preparedness and response capacities, including by addressing weaknesses identified during the COVID-19 pandemic. Among the stated priorities are sustained investments in national, regional and global capacities to prevent, detect and respond to emerging pandemic threats.

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It also refers to improving disease monitoring systems, implementing the updated 2005 International Health Regulations, broader community engagement, equitable access to pathogens and benefit-sharing mechanisms. The document also provides for expanding local and regional manufacturing capacities, investments in research and development, and sustainable financing for pandemic preparedness and response.

Negotiations on the WHO agreement

The World Health Organization welcomed the adoption of the document. WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus called on states to implement their commitments, including by concluding negotiations on the annex to the pathogen access and benefit-sharing system.

The outcome of negotiations on this annex is expected to be considered at the next World Health Assembly in May 2027 or earlier, at a special session. Its adoption is expected to remove one of the key obstacles to opening the Pandemic Agreement for signature, subsequent ratification and entry into force. The declaration adopted by the General Assembly is political rather than legally binding.

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