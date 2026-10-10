Japan has signed a contract to purchase Ukrainian SkyFall drones

The Japanese Ministry of Defense has signed a contract to purchase Ukrainian-made SkyFall interceptor drones.

This was stated in a statement by Japanese Defense Minister Shinjiro Koizumi.

“The Japanese Ministry of Defense has already signed a contract to purchase interceptor drones from the Ukrainian company SkyFall. We are currently working to ensure their delivery as soon as possible,” he said.

It should be noted that SkyFall manufactures the P1-SUN interceptor in various configurations, including one with an AI module, as well as a version with increased flight speed designed to destroy jet-powered drones.

Separately, during the press conference, Koizumi highlighted Ukraine’s experience in developing and rapidly advancing defense technologies.

As a reminder, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026, held in Gdańsk, the Ukrainian defense technology company SkyFall and Poland’s Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

Denmark may begin manufacturing Ukrainian SkyFall drones on its own territory. This means that the country is not only providing Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets and financing the production of the “Bogdan” self-propelled artillery system, but is also becoming a key partner of the Ukrainian defense industry abroad.

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