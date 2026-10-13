In Argentina, inflation stood at 1.9% in September after 1.7% in August, while the annual rate reached 33.4%. Since the beginning of the year, consumer prices have risen by 23.6%, Buenos Aires Times reports, citing data from the national statistics agency INDEC.

Price dynamics

The September reading was 0.2 percentage points higher than in August. Overall, inflation in the country had been slowing since April, though the monthly rate rose to 2.1% in July. The government of President Javier Milei seeks to keep monthly inflation below 2%.

Core inflation, which excludes regulated and seasonal prices, fell to 1.7% in September from 1.8% a month earlier. The Central Bank’s market expectations survey projected inflation at 1.9% in September and 30.3% on an annual basis at the end of 2026.

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Most expensive categories

Of the 12 categories tracked by INDEC, price growth in five exceeded the overall index. Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose the most, by 3.1%. Education prices increased by 3%, communications services by 2.5%, and healthcare by 2.4%.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages rose by 2% and became the largest driver of price growth in most regions. In Greater Buenos Aires, housing and utility costs had the greatest impact on the index. The smallest increase was recorded in restaurants and hotels, at 1.1%.

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