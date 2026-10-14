Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai promised to strengthen penalties for people who operate light electric vehicles (LEVs) while under the influence of alcohol or drugs after having their driving licenses revoked. Taipei Times reported this, citing a statement by the head of government.

A loophole in the rules

In Taiwan, LEVs must be registered and equipped with a license plate, while people who operate them are required to wear helmets. At the same time, a driving license is not required to operate such vehicles. Their maximum speed is limited to 25 km/h, and their weight without the battery may not exceed 40 kg.

Unlike electric bicycles, which primarily move through pedaling with electric assistance, LEVs operate mainly on electricity and can travel without pedaling. Electric scooters, meanwhile, require registration and a valid driving license.

Kuomintang Legislative Yuan member Yang Chiung-ying said that drivers whose licenses have been revoked for drunk driving can switch to LEVs. According to her, this creates a loophole that weakens stricter measures against drunk driving.

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Violation statistics

According to Tainan police, nearly 3,000 traffic violations involving LEVs were recorded during the first seven months of the year. About 10% of them involved people operating vehicles while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Yang Chiung-ying also said that some users modify LEVs so that they can reach speeds of 50 to 60 km/h, nearly the same as motorcycles. Currently, the fine for operating an LEV while intoxicated ranges from NT$1,200 to NT$2,400.

Cho Jung-tai said that accidents involving LEVs were discussed at a Cabinet road safety meeting last month. Minister of Transportation and Communications Chen Shi-kai said that the ministry would submit a report on the issue within three months.

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