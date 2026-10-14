Delta flight to Tel Aviv delayed over bomb report — Jerusalem Post

Delta Air Lines flight DL234 from New York, United States, to Tel Aviv was not cleared for departure from John F. Kennedy International Airport after a report of an alleged bomb on board. Police received a phone call making the claim, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Aircraft awaits inspection

The aircraft was on the runway. The flight was scheduled for 22:40 Israeli time. It will be allowed to depart only after checks by US security services are completed and approval is received from Israeli security authorities and the Ministry of Transport.

According to the publication, law enforcement officials believe the call may have been made by the same person who earlier that day reported a bomb on another Delta flight from New York. That aircraft has already arrived at Israel's Ben-Gurion Airport.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Earlier flight inspected in Israel

Following an anonymous report of a suspicious object on board, the aircraft that landed at Ben-Gurion Airport was moved to an isolated parking area. All passengers were evacuated, and security personnel inspected the aircraft to rule out the presence of an explosive device.

No suspicious objects or explosives were found during the inspection. The Israel Airports Authority said the incident ended without unusual findings. Security services considered the threat likely false but conducted a thorough inspection as a precautionary measure.

Read us on