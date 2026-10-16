The Woolwich Crown Court in London sentenced 19-year-old Norwegian Johannes Natland to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to murder in the United Kingdom. In July, he was found guilty following a retrial.

Arrest with weapons

Natland was arrested in March 2025 in a hotel room in Huddersfield, in northern England. At the time of his arrest, he had two firearms and ammunition. He admitted possessing a semi-automatic pistol, a revolver and ammunition, but denied conspiracy to murder and said he had no intention of carrying out the plan.

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Prosecution's version

As Cyprus Mail reports, prosecutors said Natland was recruited by the Foxtrot Network, a Swedish organized crime group. According to the prosecution, the network is used by the Iranian state, and the United Kingdom and the United States have imposed sanctions on it.

The publication notes that Natland became one of the young people who have appeared before courts in the United Kingdom and other countries on serious charges after being recruited online for money. In such cases, according to the source, recruited individuals could often unwittingly act as intermediaries for a foreign state.

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