The Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of India in Dubai warned citizens about fraudulent job advertisements in the UAE and Europe, as well as fake visa and residence permit processing services. Fraudsters promise employment or legal status abroad in exchange for money.

As The National reports, the diplomatic missions have received complaints about agencies advertising employment opportunities in third countries and residence visa services. A consulate representative said a large number of complaints had been received, mainly from people from India’s southern states, either directly or through community associations.

Advertisements are spread on social media

According to the consulate representative, fraudulent offers most often concern jobs in European countries. Social media is the main channel for such advertisements, and in most cases people transferred money from India.

The diplomatic missions urged job seekers not to rely solely on social media advertising or promises from private visa agents. They advise checking visa requirements, application procedures and authorized channels directly with the embassy or consulate of the destination country, as well as on official government websites, before making payments or handing over documents.

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Risks to personal data

The warning also concerns people who offer consular services without authorization. Previously, fraudsters posed as agents allegedly able to arrange emergency certificates, exit permits, Emirates ID, visa status regularization or employment.

In some cases, they obtained people’s facial images and fingerprints under false pretenses. Such data may be used for financial transactions, opening bank accounts, taking out loans or credit cards without the person’s knowledge. The diplomatic missions advised verifying the authority of those offering consular or immigration services before sharing biometric or other confidential data.

India’s Central Bureau of Investigation also warned against passport scams: fraudsters may promise expedited processing, guaranteed approval or urgent appointment bookings, demanding money and personal information in return.

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