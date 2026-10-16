Zelenskyy met with Hungarian Prime Minister Magyar for the first time in Brussels

On Friday, October 16, on the sidelines of the second day of the European Union summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met for the first time with Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar. This was their first conversation.

This was Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s first meeting with Péter Magyar since the latter took office. The talks took place one-on-one, without delegations.

Among the topics discussed were Ukraine’s accession to the European Union and the completion of negotiation clusters 4 and 5 by the end of this year.

The Hungarian leader wrote that the parties agreed to continue negotiations at the ministerial level and to work on the issue of national minorities in both countries.

“We agreed that both countries are interested in building political and economic relations on a new foundation,” Madyar stated.

Source: Channel 24

Prior to this, Zelenskyy was invited to Budapest for talks with Magyar.

The day before, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Brussels on a working visit, where he met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The parties coordinated steps to strengthen Ukraine’s security and expand defense supplies.

European Union leaders plan to ask Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to tone down his public criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held an audience with King Charles III of the United Kingdom.

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