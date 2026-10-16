Speaker of the Swedish Parliament Andreas Norlén will hold a press conference on Monday, where he will outline the next steps in forming a government. The meeting with journalists is scheduled for 13:30.

Consultations with parties

Before the press conference, Norlén held telephone conversations with leaders and representatives of political parties. As The Local Sweden reports, the speaker plans to analyse the information received from the parties and continue informal consultations.

Norlén said that the parties can maintain dialogue with each other without a formal mandate for preliminary negotiations. He also expects political forces to use this time to continue their own contacts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Vote on Andersson

On Thursday, parliament did not support the candidacy of Social Democratic leader Magdalena Andersson for the post of prime minister. According to the publication, the situation on the centre-left remains deadlocked because of mutually unacceptable conditions set by the Centre Party and the Left Party.

At the same time, the right-wing political camp does not have enough votes for a majority in parliament.

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